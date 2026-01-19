BNP expresses confidence in Election Commission

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that his party has confidence in the Election Commission, noting that it is carrying out its duties with due competence.

Speaking to journalists after paying tribute at the mausoleum of martyred President Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of his 90th birth anniversary, Fakhrul made the remarks shortly after 11:00am on Monday.

“We have confidence in the Election Commission. So far, we have seen that the Commission is working more or less with the required competence,” he said.

He added that the party had conveyed its concerns on certain issues to the Commission the previous day. “We believe the Election Commission will be able to conduct this election in a competent manner,” he noted.

Responding to a question about the cancellation of nominations of some BNP candidates, the BNP secretary general said that certain complications often arise during the scrutiny process by the Election Commission, adding that such issues are not unusual.

Earlier, BNP leaders, led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, paid homage at the mausoleum of former president Ziaur Rahman at Chandrima Udyan in the capital to mark his 90th birth anniversary.

Senior party leaders, including BNP Standing Committee members Salahuddin Ahmed, Mirza Abbas and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, were present on the occasion.