After 28 years, SUST set for students’ union and hall polls tomorrow

After a wait of over 28 years, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (Sust) is set to hold its central students’ union (Sucsu) and hall union elections tomorrow (Tuesday).

The long-awaited polls have generated widespread excitement across the campus. The last election was held in 1997.

According to the Election Commission, voting will take place from 9:00am to 4:00pm without a break at 178 booths across six polling centres.

A total of 9,030 students are registered as voters this time. Ninety-seven candidates are contesting for 23 posts of the central students’ union, whilst another 84 candidates are running for various posts in six residential hall unions.

Although campaign activities were scheduled to end by 9:00pm yesterday, the commission later extended the deadline by another 12 hours. The Election Commission said all preparations for voting had been completed.

The contest primarily pits three full panels against each other: Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed ‘Durbar Sustian Oikya’, Chhatra Dal-backed ‘Somonnito Sustian Oikya’, and the left-leaning ‘Sadharoner Oikya Swar’.

The Chhatra Dal-backed panel has fielded candidates in 22 posts. Its vice-president candidate is Mustakim Billah, whilst Maruf Billah and Jahirul Islam Jahir are contesting for the posts of general secretary and assistant general secretary, respectively.

From the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel, Delwar Hossain Shishir is contesting for vice-president, Mujahidul Islam for general secretary, and Mohammad Shakil for assistant general secretary. The panel has nominated candidates for all 23 central union posts.

The left-backed ‘Sadharoner Oikya Swar’ panel is contesting in 13 posts, with Muhui Shorod running for vice-president, Mohammad Saifur Rahman Sifat and Hafizur Islam Hafiz for general secretary and assistant general secretary.

Election Commission sources said polling centres have been set up at the academic buildings C, D, and E, two centres at the new social science faculty building, and one at the Centre of Excellence building. Hall-based voting centres were fixed earlier.

According to the voter list, Shah Paran Hall has 2,216 voters, Bijoy ’24 Hall 2,175, Syed Mujtaba Ali Hall 1,425, Ayesha Siddika Hall 1,346, Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall 1,181, and Fatima Tuz Zahra Hall 687 voters.

Chief Election Commissioner Dr Abul Mukid Mohammad Mukaddes said, “All preparations are in place, and we hope that the election will be held peacefully and fairly.”