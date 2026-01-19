EU delegation meets Tarique Rahman

A delegation of the European Union countries met Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday.

The meeting, led by European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller, took place at 5:40 PM at the BNP Chairman’s Gulshan political office here, bsaid BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Ambassadors from Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Spain and Italy attended the meeting.

During this time, they exchanged greetings and discussed how to develop bilateral relations with their respective countries and expand areas of cooperation.

BNP Joint Secretary General (International Affairs) and BNP Chairman’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Council Member Humayun Kabir, and member of the BNP Chairman’s Advisory Council Dr. Mahadi Amin were present in the meeting.