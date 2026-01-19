Shab-e-Barat to be observed on Feb 3

Holy Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night of February 3 as the Shaban moon was not sighted in the country on Monday.

As the moon was not sighted the holy month of Shaban will begin from January 21 and Shab-e-Barat will be observed on February 3.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office in the evening, with secretary of Religious Affairs Ministry Kamal Uddin.

The announcement was made after analysing data collected from the district administrations, Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Space Research and Remote Sensing Institute.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 15th night of the Arabic month of Shaban. Muslims offer special prayers, recite the Quran and take part in other religious rituals on the occasion.