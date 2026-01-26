U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh eliminated after crushing 7-wkt defeat to England

Bangladesh Under-19 has been eliminated from the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup after suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat against England in their opening Super Six match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

In a must-win encounter, the Junior Tigers capitulated under pressure, being bundled out for a paltry 136 in 38.1 overs.

England chased down the target with ease, reaching 137 for 3 in just 24.1 overs, with 155 balls to spare. This defeat confirms Bangladesh’s exit before the semi-finals for the third consecutive World Cup since their historic title win in 2020.

Bangladesh entered the Super Six stage with a distinct disadvantage, carrying only one point from the group stage due to a loss against India and a washout against New Zealand.

Facing England, who started the round with four points, victory was imperative to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum. After opener Jawad Abrar fell in the first over, Rifat Beg (31) and captain Azizul Hakim (20) stitched together a 46-run stand.

However, once English spinner Farhan Ahmed broke the partnership, the innings unraveled. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Abdullah (25) offered some resistance, but no other batter crossed the 20-run mark. England’s Morgan claimed 3 for 28 to wreck the lower order.

In reply, Bangladeshi pacer Al Fahad provided an early spark, removing opener Joseph Moores—courtesy of a spectacular catch by Swadhin Islam after a drop by Samiun Basir on the previous delivery—and later Ben Dawkins (27).

However, England captain Thomas Rew led the chase with an unbeaten 59, earning the Player of the Match award. His 78-run partnership with Ben Mayes (34) effectively sealed Bangladesh’s fate.

The Junior Tigers will play a consolation match against Zimbabwe in Harare on January 31 before returning home.