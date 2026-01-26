9 abandoned airguns recovered in Moulvibazar

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-9) has recovered nine abandoned airguns from different locations in Moulvibazar district on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB officials conducted a drive around 10:15 PM in a banana garden adjacent to Katabil Bosti road in Adampur union of Kamalganj upazila and recovered five airguns abandoned in bushes inside the banana garden.

In a separate drive, another team of RAB officials conducted a drive around 11:50 PM on the western bank of the Gopla River under Moulvibazar Sadar Police Station and recovered four more airguns wrapped in a plastic sack from bushes.

RAB-9 Media Officer and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) K M Shahidul Islam Sohag confirmed the incident through a press release on Monday and said that the recovered airguns have been handed over to the respective police stations of Moulvibazar district through general diaries (GD) for further legal action.