Bangladesh women thrash Bhutan 12–0 in SAFF U-19 opener

Bangladesh began their 2026 SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship campaign in emphatic fashion, crushing Bhutan 12–0 at Pokhara Rangashala Stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh dominated the match from the outset, with three players scoring hat-tricks. Mosammat Munki Akter led the rout with four goals, while Alpi Akter and Shrimati Trishna Rani netted three goals each.

The remaining goals came from Arpita Biswas Orpi and Mamni Chakma.

Bangladesh opened the scoring in 27th minute through Mamni Chakma from a curling left-footed corner. Trishna doubled the lead in the 43rd minute before Munki Akter struck twice in added time to give Bangladesh a 4–0 lead at the break.

The onslaught continued after halftime as Bangladesh added eight more goals, overwhelming Bhutan’s defence despite a change of goalkeeper.

Alpi Akter completed the scoring deep into stoppage time to seal a comprehensive victory.

Bangladesh, who have won five of the six SAFF titles at U-18, U-19 and U-20 levels, next face India on February 2 before taking on hosts Nepal on February 4.

The top two teams from the four-nation tournament will qualify for the final on February 6.