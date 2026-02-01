Remittance inflow surpasses US$3b in Jan

Country’s remittance inflow surged to US$3.17 billion in January, marking a 45.1 percent year-on-year growth and the third-highest monthly remittance total in the country’s history, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

In the same month last year, the country had received US$2.19 billion in remittances. The highest-ever single-month inflow was recorded in March 2024-25 at US$3.29 billion, followed by US$3.23 billion in December 2025, making January’s figure the third-largest.

During the July–January period of the current 2025-26 fiscal year, expatriate Bangladeshis sent a total of US$19.44 billion in remittances, compared to US$15.96 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

A senior Bangladesh Bank official, speaking to BSS, said the central bank has implemented various measures to boost remittance inflows in order to address the foreign exchange crisis and strengthen the country’s reserves.

“These steps have had a positive impact on expatriate income and remittances coming into the country,” the official added.