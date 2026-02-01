2 held with hemp in Habiganj

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested two suspected drug peddlers along with hemp from Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj district on Saturday night.

The arrested were identified as Rajon Robi Das, 24, and Akshay Karmakar, 26, from Brindaban Tea Estate in Bahubal.

Acting on a tip-off, a DB team conducted a drive near Amtali Bazar at around 8:30 PM and arrested the duo along with 22 kg of hemp when they were transporting the drugs.

DB officials also seized a microbus used for transporting the drugs from the spot.

Confirming the incident, Chunarughat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said that a case has been filed and further investigation is underway.