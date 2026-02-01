Over 3,200 doctors join govt. service

The newly recruited 3,263 doctors and dentists today joined their new jobs through the 48th Special Bangladesh Civil Service (Health) exam, officials said on Sunday.

Health ministry officials said 2,984 of the recruits joined as assistant medical surgeons and 279 as assistant dental surgeons following the exams conducted by Bangladesh Public Service Commission.

The Health Services Division of the ministry organised a function at Shaheed Abu Sayeed International Convention Center of Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) to mark the joining ceremony joined by Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum and Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman.

“The recruitment of the large number of doctors in a short period is a groundbreaking event,” Rahman told the ceremony.

He added Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus’ interim government deserved credit for the post creations, recruitment process and eventual conscription of the doctors and expected them to ensure healthcare for marginalized population at grassroots.

“The humanitarian aspect is being taken into consideration in the process of their postings giving emphasis for appointment of married couples at the same area,” the special assistant said.

Health Secretary Md Saidur Rahman and Directorate General of Health Services chief Professor Dr Abu Zafar were also present at the event.