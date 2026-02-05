Clash among residents of 4 villages in Sylhet leaves 10 injured

At least 10 people including police personnel were injured in a clash among residents of four villages in Sylhet city over a seating dispute at a street meeting early Thursday.

Witnesses and police said the clash broke out at Temukhi Point where residents of Kumargaon, Sahebergaon, Nazirgaon, and Charugao got involved.

The clash continued for nearly one and a half hours, spreading tension to nearby areas before army and police personnel arrived to bring the situation under control.

According to police and local sources, the dispute initially started between two groups from Kumargaon and Sahebergaon over seating arrangements for teenagers at a street meeting.

The matter was temporarily settled by bystanders but about an hour later both sides resumed arguments and raised voices.

Tensions escalated when residents of Nazirgaon sided with the Kumargaon group and several people from Charugao joined Sahebergaon residents, leading to a full-scale clash.

During the confrontation, both sides chased each other and hurled brickbats at one another.

Jalalabad Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shamsul Habib said the clash among residents of four villages was triggered over dominance late at night and police and army personnel later controlled the situation.

The clash disrupted traffic on Sylhet–Sunamganj road.

Army and police have been deployed in the area.