EU seeks free, fair, peaceful elections in Bangladesh: Observer Chief

SYLHET, Feb 6, 2026 : Ivars Ijabs,, Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM), said the EU wants Bangladesh’s national election slated for February 12 to be free, fair and peaceful.

He made the remarks at a briefing at Sylhet Press Club today, attended by Press Club President Muktabis Un Nur and EU-EOM Press Officer Eberhard Laue.

Ijabs said the mission will observe the election on the principles of independence, impartiality and non-interference, but will not certify results.

About 200 observers are taking part, including long-term observers in all 64 districts, analysts, diplomats and a delegation from the European Parliament.

He said the mission will also look at how women, young people, and vulnerable groups take part in the election and how media and social media help voters make informed choices.

The EU-EOM began work in late December 2025 and is the first full-scale EU observation mission in Bangladesh since 2008.