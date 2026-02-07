BNP will not use Army for political purposes: Tarique

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said that while the Army must remain alert of political affairs, BNP will not use the force for political purposes after getting elected.

“Army members should always remain aware of politics, but must not be absorbed into it. Everyone must stay alert so that professionalism is not lost under the cover of politics.”, he added, while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with retired members of the armed forces at a hotel in the capital.

He also said the army’s honour that was evident before the rise of the fascist regime cannot simply be restored through “words” from an elected government. Rather, it has to be earned, and protected by Army personnel themselves, Tarique noted.

The programme was attended by military officers dismissed during the Awami League regime, retired army members who took part in the July Uprising and family members of those killed in the Pilkhana BDR carnage.

At the event, Tarique also assured the retired army personnel of meeting their recommendations through a committee of retired and serving military officers.

Furthermore, if BNP is voted to power, BDR will be restored as the name for Bangladesh border force, he said, adding that the previous fascist government changed its name and uniform to “erase its identity linked with the Liberation War.”

“We will discuss with the army to declare the day of the Pilkhana BDR carnage as ‘Shaheed Sena Dibosh’ or ‘Sena Hottyajogyo Dibosh’ or a national mourning day,” he noted.

The BNP chief said he always considers the army and armed forces as his own family, as he grew up in cantonments and saw his father serving as an army officer.

He said, “I have also seen my late mother’s respect for the army. She always believed that a strong army is essential to protect the country’s sovereignty.”

Addressing the retired personnel, he said many of them had long demanded the implementation of “One rank, one pay”, adding that, “You will be happy to know that we included this demand in our 31-point election manifesto announced on Friday.”

Tarique Rahman said people consider the army as the guardian of the country, adding that involving the army in activities beyond its core role weakens its main purpose.

He said, “After the country fell under fascism, not only democracy and people’s freedom but also independence and sovereignty came under threat.”

He stated, “I do not want to say that we will bring back the army’s lost glory. Glory cannot be handed back. It has to be earned and upheld.”

He further said that if BNP forms the government through people’s mandate, the army will never be used for political interests.

“BNP has never done anything that dishonours the army and will never do so,” he added.

Earlier, the programme began with recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers, conducted by Lt Colonel Mohammad Naim.

In his welcome speech, Major General Fazle Elahi Akbar said the history of Bangladesh is deeply connected with the history of the armed forces.

He said, “We want justice for the Pilkhana BDR carnage, the killing of Major Sinha and the oppression of officers who were dismissed from service. We only want justice. We want to ensure that our members and children are never humiliated again. We want the armed forces to regain their glory.”