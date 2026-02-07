We will be watchmen of the country: Jamaat ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday said his party does not seek to rule the country as its owner, but to serve the people as their “watchmen,” pledging to ensure dignity and justice for all.

“I am a son of Sylhet. Today I am standing before you not as the ameer of Jamaat, but as one of you,” Shafiqur said while addressing a large election rally at the Government Alia Madrasa ground in Sylhet on Saturday.

The rally was organised by the district and metropolitan units of Jamaat, where he spoke as the chief guest.

He urged voters to give Jamaat a chance, saying, “We will not be the owners of the country; we will be your watchmen. Ensuring dignity for everyone is our commitment.”

Shafiqur said that if Jamaat is entrusted with responsibility, the country’s landscape would change within five years.

“Within this time, the new Bangladesh dreamed of by the younger generation will become visible,” he said.

Referring to the country’s political history, he said, “For the last 54 years, politics of oppression has prevailed in Bangladesh. Jamaat has suffered the most persecution. However, after 5 August 2024, Jamaat as a party decided not to take revenge, and we remain firm on that decision. We did not engage in indiscriminate filing of cases, although many others did.”

Highlighting Sylhet’s mineral resources, Shafiqur said the people of the region have been deprived of their rightful share.

“Gas and electricity have still not reached many areas. Rivers have been destroyed, and Sylhet has been flooded with drugs like alcohol and cannabis. If we come to power, we will stop all of this. We will not only dredge rivers, but also transform Bangladesh into a river-friendly country,” he added.

He further said extortion and bribery would no longer be tolerated.

“No one will be able to engage in extortion. There will be no opportunity to take bribes in offices and courts. If corruption is stopped, theft will also stop, and only then will real development be possible,” he said.

Speaking on corruption, Shafiqur said public money has been looted over the past 54 years.

“No one was completely innocent. Those who stole the people’s money will not be spared if we are given responsibility,” he warned.

Referring to Sylhet as a migrant-dominated region, he criticised the state of the local airport.

“Sylhet has an international airport only in name. In reality, no international flights land there. We will turn it into a truly international airport not just in name, but in practice,” he said.

The rally was presided over by Sylhet Metropolitan Jamaat Ameer Mohammad Fakhrul Islam. Leaders of the 11-party alliance, along with central and local Jamaat leaders, also addressed the gathering.

At the end of the programme, Shafiqur introduced Jamaat’s candidates for different constituencies in Sylhet.