Barca ease part Mallorca to extend Liga lead

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored as Barcelona eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Mallorca on Saturday to move four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The champions extended the gap to Real Madrid in second before Alvaro Arbeloa’s side visits Valencia on Sunday, with Marc Bernal also on target late on at the partially reopened Camp Nou stadium.

Mallorca target man Vedat Muriqi came close early on as he slid in at the back post but hit the side netting, while Jan Virgili’s shot was saved by Joan Garcia.

Marcus Rashford added some urgency into Barca’s game after a slow start, curling inches wide of the far post after cutting in from the left.

A blocked shot from the England international led to the opener, with Dani Olmo knocking the rebound to Lewandowski to finish from close range on 29 minutes.

Rashford’s dangerous free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Mallorca stopper Leo Roman, and Yamal missed from point blank range as Jules Kounde sent the rebound into his path.

The 18-year-old made amends in the second half with a superb shot from outside the area which left Roman with no chance.

Marc Casado struck the crossbar with a deflected effort as Barca could have opened up a wider lead.

At the other end, Garcia earned his clean sheet with a good save to thwart Antonio Sanchez, before Bernal rounded off Barca’s victory.

The young midfielder broke in behind the Mallorca defence, showed composure to open up a shooting angle and finished with the aid of a deflection.

Earlier on Saturday, La Liga postponed Rayo Vallecano’s home match against Real Oviedo because of the condition of the pitch at the Madrid’s side’s Vallecas stadium.

They later moved Sevilla’s home game against Girona, scheduled for a 1730 GMT (11:30pm Bangladesh time) slot on Saturday, to Sunday because of adverse weather conditions.