EC halts poll observer status for PASHA

The Election Commission (EC) has halted its decision to provide election observer cards to an election watchdog for deploying 10,000 individual poll reviewers on 12 February.

The EC decision has been taken after a media report found that in reality, PASHA is a one-person organisation, and is headquartered at a single room of the sole executive’s residence at a village in Habiganj.

The Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder revealed the EC decision on halting the observer status at a press briefing hosted in front of the state guesthouse Jamuna, the chief adviser’s official residence, in Dhaka on Saturday.

To this end, Mohammad Abul Kalam cited relevant comments from EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

When applying with the EC for observer status, the People’s Association for Social Advancement (PASHA) said it would field 10,000 individual observers during the national elections. However, the EC could not confirm the manpower during scrutiny, it has said.

So far, no political link could be found in PASHA’s affairs, and the investigation continues into the organisation, the deputy press secretary told reporters.