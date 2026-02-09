Justice Naima Haider resigns

Naima Haider, Justice of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, has resigned from her position, citing personal reasons.

Supreme Court media officer Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter on Monday, February 9.

Justice Naima submitted her resignation to the Registrar General on February 5, citing personal reasons, Shafiqul said, adding that It will now be forwarded to the President through the Chief Justice.

Last year, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar of the High Court Division was removed from his position under Article 96(6) of the Constitution for being unable to perform his duties. The removal was notified in a government gazette signed by Law Secretary Md Liaquat Ali Molla. Investigations into several other judges are ongoing by the Supreme Judicial Council.