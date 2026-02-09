EC withdraws mobile phone ban, gazette imminent

The Election Commission (EC) has abruptly reversed its decision to prohibit the use of mobile phones within a 400-yard radius of polling stations during the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election and Referendum.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed confirmed the significant policy shift while speaking to the press on Monday afternoon (February 9).

He stated that the restriction has been lifted and a formal gazette notification reflecting this change would be issued “within moments.”

The reversal comes just 24 hours after the Commission had issued a strict directive on Sunday (February 8), aimed at tightening security.

In a letter signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Md. Shahidul Islam and distributed to Returning Officers nationwide, the EC had initially ordered a near-total ban on mobile devices in the vicinity of voting centers.

Under the previous directive—which has now been effectively nullified—only the Presiding Officer, the Police In-charge, and two designated Ansar or VDP members utilizing the ‘Nirbachon Surakkha 2026’ app were permitted to carry phones inside the centers.