Jamaat Ameer alleges polls rigging plots

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has accused a section of government officials of conspiring to rig the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.

Speaking at a grand rally of the 11-party alliance at Mohammadpur Central Eidgah field on Monday afternoon, Shafiqur claimed that these officials are attempting to secure a “backdoor victory” for a specific political side.

The Jamaat chief specifically targeted the Election Commission’s (EC) initial directive to ban mobile phones near polling centers, labeling it a tool for vote manipulation.

“The Election Commission issued these restrictions to facilitate fraud,” he stated, adding a stern warning: “If this rule is not revoked by today, Jamaat and the 11-party alliance will take to the streets against these officials tomorrow. These associates of the former autocracy may have been forgiven in the past, but they will not be spared this time.”

In a significant political announcement, Dr. Shafiqur promised that if the 11-party alliance forms the next government, Mamunul Haque, the Ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, would be appointed as a minister.

He urged the public to remain vigilant as “guards” of their own votes to prevent any illegal attempts to seize power.

Echoing these sentiments, Nahid Islam, the Convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) and candidate for the Dhaka-11 seat, issued a direct ultimatum to the Election Commission.

He threatened to lead a siege of the EC headquarters on Tuesday, February 10, if the 400-yard mobile phone ban was not retracted by Monday evening.

“We do not know where the EC found such a provision,” Islam said during the rally. “It is becoming clear to the public whose agenda the Commission is serving. We have been patient, but we will not tolerate any laws that cause media blackouts or infringe on the people’s right to information at the final hour.”

Islam further warned that any display of bias during the February 12 polls would lead to consequences for the current Commission “far more severe” than those faced by their predecessors during the previous regime.