Mental health camp supports marginalised communities in Sylhet

A community-based mental health initiative titled ‘Moner Shanti Camp’ provided psychological support and counselling to marginalised people at Burjan Tea Garden in Sylhet.

The Psychological Review Foundation (PRF) organised the programme to assess mental well-being and offer professional guidance to underserved communities. Organisers also distributed winter clothing among participants.

The event, held under the banner ‘Winter clothing distribution and mental health camp–2026’, delivered direct services to nearly 100 marginalised individuals.

PRF Chief Psychiatrist Sujon Kanti Das assessed participants’ mental conditions and offered medical advice during the camp. An experienced team conducted individual counselling sessions, group therapy and psychosocial support under professional supervision.

Organisers said the sessions aimed to restore mental peace and rebuild confidence among beneficiaries.

They noted that a large segment of marginalised communities remains unaware of mental health issues, while geographic and economic barriers continue to limit access to services. The initiative received a positive response at the local level by addressing that gap.

Organisers described the programme as the first full-scale, community-based mental health camp of its kind in the Sylhet region.

Local residents Sohel, Akshay Nayek, head teacher Khadija Begum, Alauddin and Sajib Nayek supported the programme on the ground. HR officer Bithi Debnath and project managers Niti and Ananda led the planning and supervision of the activities.

Organisers stressed the need for continuity in such initiatives to establish mental health care as a fundamental human right.