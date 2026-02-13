BNP sweeps 209 seats, Jamaat gets 68

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured an absolute majority in the 13th parliamentary election held on Thursday, winning 209 seats out of 297 constituencies for which results have been published.

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as the second-largest party with 68 seats. The National Citizen Party (NCP) won six seats, while independent candidates secured seven. Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish obtained two seats.

Meanwhile, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), Ganosamhati Andolan and Khelafat Majlish secured one seat each.

The unofficial results of both the parliamentary election and the national referendum were released on Friday.

The Election Commission (EC) said it will take steps to publish the results in 297 seats in gazette form as soon as possible. A single gazette containing the names and addresses of all the winners will be published.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told that the gazette may be published by today. “After that, the EC Secretariat will send it to the government to take the necessary measures.”

In response to a question, he said under Section 49 of the Representation of the People Order, there is an opportunity to file a petition with the High Court regarding electoral irregularities within 45 days of the issuance of the gazette.

The EC noted a robust democratic participation in the election, which saw a voter turnout of 59.44%.

Simultaneously, the national referendum recorded a turnout of 60.26%.

The slightly higher turnout for the referendum is attributed to the inclusion of data from the two contested Chattogram seats, whose results were put on hold.

Senior Secretary of the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) Secretariat Akhtar Ahmed revealed the data in a press conference at the EC.

BNP Reactions

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan on Friday said the people have entrusted the party and its Chairman Tarique Rahman with the responsibility of running the state for the next five years.

Expressing gratitude to Allah for the victory, while briefing journalists at the Election Building, he also thanked the media, saying public support was achieved because the party’s programmes and plans reached the people through the media.

Regarding the overall election environment, the BNP leader said though 100% satisfaction is not possible, violence was lower compared to many past elections.

He also noted that long-standing voter apathy has not been completely overcome.

Referring to the results of Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 constituencies, which were not announced following court directives, Nazrul Islam said the EC will publish the final results in line with court decisions.

On allegations of irregularities, he said anyone raising claims of irregularities bears the responsibility of proving them.