Sunamganj-3 constituency winner Mohammad Koysar Ahmed has been congratulated by the defeated and independent (BNP rebel) candidate Barrister Anwar Hossain.

He congratulated him in a Facebook status on Friday night. At the time, he expressed his gratitude to the voters and said that my struggle for the establishment of human rights and justice will continue.

He wrote,

Dear Shantiganj and Jagannathpur residents,

Assalamu Alaikum.

Alhamdulillah, the way you have spontaneously participated in the 13th National Parliament elections has taken our democratic process to a unique height.

The love and support I have received from you as an independent candidate with the lock symbol is the greatest achievement of my life. I am eternally indebted to you for the honor you have bestowed on me with 41,984 votes and for selecting me as your closest competitor.

I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart to all those who voted for me, worked day and night and prayed for me. And I have immense respect for those who hold different views.

Let us rise above party and opinion and work together for the development of our beloved region.