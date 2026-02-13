This victory is not mine, this victory belongs to the entire people of Jagannathpur-Shantigonj – Koysar Ahmed

Former General Secretary of UK BNP and member of the Central Executive Committee of the Nationalist Party BNP, Mohammad Koysar Ahmed, who was elected to the Sunamganj-3 (Jagannathpur-Shantiganj) constituency in the 13th National Parliament election, expressed his gratitude to the voters of his constituency, saying, “This victory is not mine, this victory belongs to the entire people of Jagannathpur-Shantiganj. I will always be engaged in your service.”

He said these things in a message on his own Facebook on Thursday night after winning.

His Facebook post is given below –

