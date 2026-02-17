UK Minister Seema to attend Bangladesh govt’s swearing-in ceremony

British Minister Seema Malhotra will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh later today.

She paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke and Senior Secretary for SDGs Affairs Lamiya Morshed were, among others, present on the occasion.

Seema Malhotra MP was appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Equalities) in the Department for Education on 8 October 2024 and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on 6 September 2025.

She was previously Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Home Office between 8 October 2024 to 6 September 2025.

She was elected as the MP for Feltham and Heston in the general election of July 2024.