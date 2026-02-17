Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker arrives in Dhaka

An Indian delegation led by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla has arrived in Dhaka to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh’s new cabinet led by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman.

A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying the Indian delegation landed at the Bangladesh Air Force airbase in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.

The delegation was received by Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Riaz Hamidullah.

Senior officials from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present to welcome the visiting delegation.