Positive changes in market management soon: Commerce minister

Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir has said that the overall market situation remains satisfactory and that positive changes in market management will be visible very soon.

Speaking to journalists on Monday after conducting a surprise inspection at Mohammadpur Town Hall Kitchen Market in Dhaka, the adviser said the visit was aimed at monitoring whether essential commodities were being sold at the prescribed prices.

“We have come to oversee the market. We are checking whether products are being sold at the prices they are supposed to be,” he said.

Muktadir noted that there is an adequate supply of goods in the market. However, he warned that some traders are attempting to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan by artificially increasing prices.

“Those involved in price manipulation will face legal action,” he added.

He said the government has taken several initiatives to make the market fully stable and comfortable for consumers, although implementation will require some time.

He sought cooperation from media professionals, expressing hope that collective efforts would help bring relief to the public.

During the inspection, the adviser visited various shops and personally verified the prices of commodities.

Acknowledging the administrative challenge of overseeing all markets in a city as large as Dhaka, he said it is not practically possible to deploy government teams simultaneously to every market.

However, 10 teams from the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate are working regularly. “Our goal is to create awareness among traders that they are under constant monitoring,” he said.

Responding to a question about whether the market is controlled by a handful of syndicates, Muktadir said the government is keeping a sharp watch to ensure that the market does not fall into the hands of a few individuals. “Positive changes in market management will be visible very soon,” he reiterated.

During Ramadan, he urged traders to uphold ethical values and refrain from overcharging customers.

“During Ramadan, please do not take extra money from consumers. I also perform my religious duties; you should not increase people’s suffering during this holy time,” he said, calling on businesspeople to forgo excessive profits and stand by ordinary citizens.

He criticised sudden price hikes, saying it is unacceptable for a product priced at Tk40–50 before Ramadan to jump to Tk120 without justification, especially when supply remains adequate.

“We are vigilant to ensure the market does not become hostage to specific groups. Effective steps are being taken, but meaningful change will take some time. We hope the public will give us that time,” he said.

The minister added that the commerce ministry’s responsibility includes stabilising the market for imported goods. Through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the government provides market support and balances supply.

“The situation is stable, and for some products, prices are Tk15–20 lower than last year. This is not just my statement—statistics support it,” he said.

Replying to a question regarding a recent incident in which traders allegedly attacked and threatened Abdul Jabbar Mondal, head of the Dhaka district office of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate, Muktadir said a case has already been filed and legal proceedings are underway.

State Minister Md Shariful Alam, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, Director General of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate Faruk Ahmed, and Additional Secretary Shibir Bichitra Barua were present during the inspection.

Later, the commerce minister also visited Karwan Bazar, one of the country’s largest wholesale kitchen markets, where he spoke with buyers and sellers to assess the market situation firsthand.