Adolescent-friendly health rights awareness meeting held in Dinajpur

An awareness meeting on adolescent-friendly sexual and reproductive health and rights (SAY-SRHR) was held at Hakimpur upazila in Dinajpur district on Monday morning.

The meeting was organised at 11:00 AM under the chairmanship of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashok Bikram Chakma.

The programme was arranged by the GAP Health and Development Programme of LAMB Hospital under the “Supportive Adolescent and Youth Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SAY-SRHR)” project.

Speakers said the initiative aims to enhance awareness among adolescents and youths on sexual and reproductive health, rights protection and access to accurate health information. Awareness activities will be conducted in educational institutions and community settings across the upazila.

Officials from the Civil Surgeon’s Office, Family Planning Department, education and health departments, along with local dignitaries, attended the meeting.

They stressed the importance of coordinated government and non-government efforts to ensure adolescent health and wellbeing.

Participants pledged their cooperation for the effective implementation of the project.