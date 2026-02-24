Karim Foundation Trust donates 10 lakh Taka to 2 hundred families in Jagannathpur

Bangla Mirror desk:

With the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitar, Karim Foundation Trust has distributed 10 lakh taka in cash to 200 families.

On the 23 february monday, 200 underprivileged families in Kishor pur, Pailgaon Union, Jagannathpur Upazila, including neighboring villages Khalishapara, Noapara, Mojahidpur, Ramapatipur, Ulukandi, and the surrounding villages, were given 5,000 taka in cash to each family.

The discussion organized on this occasion, chaired by Local UP member Shahan Ahmed, also attended by prominent UK expatriate community leader Haji Abdul Moin, former associate Vice chair of Sylhet Press Club and senior reporter of Daily Sylhet Dak poet Ahmad Selim, sub-editor of Daily Sylhet Dak and member of the executive committee of Sylhet Press Club Anas Habib Collins, editor of Daily Prothom Alo and Jagannathpur 24.com Amit Deb, correspondent of Daily Kaler Kantho Ali Ahmed, and correspondent of Manab Zamin news paper Sumit Roy.

Maulana Rafiqul Haque recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning, moderated by Enamul Haque Renu, sub-editor of Daily Sylhet Dak and Sylhet correspondent of Bangla Mirror news London.

Abdul Karim Gani, the founder and trustee of the trust,founder of British-Bangladeshi Who’s Who, editor of the English newspaper Bangla Mirror and the edito of online portal SylhetMirror.com, said, “This trust was formed in March 2022 on the initiative of my family members. We started our journey by distributing 260,000 taka in cash to 130 families affected by the flood in Kishor pur village on July 27 of this year. Since then, cash distribution has continued to be carried out every year in these villages and other villages around them, in view of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitar. Last year to distributing 12 lakh taka in cash, free medical camps were organized for the health care of these people. Moreover, we have built 2 water hubs in Amtoil village of Bishwanath Upazila.

He said, as continuity of our initiative of the trust, we have successfully completed few food bank distribution for homeless and underprivileged families in London. In addition, 10 trucks of water bottles and 2 trucks of baby food were sent for needy people of Gaza.

In addition, we have been providing financial assistance to some helpless and poor families every month, including house construction, medical treatment , installation of tube wells, financial assistance to poor and meritorious students, and financial assistance to mosques.

In continuation of this, I was satisfied to be able to distribute more than 10 lakh taka in cash this time too.

He said, humanitarian assistance to the needy and helpless will continue on behalf of this trust. He asked everyone’s upport and cooperation in this regard.