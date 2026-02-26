Court orders Interpol Red Notice against Tulip over Gulshan flat scam

A Dhaka court here on Thursday ordered issuance of a Red Notice through Interpol to arrest Tulip Siddiq, niece of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a case filed over allegedly taking a flat illegally from a private developer in the capital’s Gulshan-2 area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz passed the order, allowing a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The same court on 18 February, 2026, issued arrest warrants against Tulip Siddiq and Sardar Mosharraf Hossain, former assistant legal adviser of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), in the case.

In its latest petition, the anti-graft body said that the accused had left the country before the case was filed and is allegedly attempting to destroy evidence and materials helpful to the prosecution. As she is currently abroad, her arrest, which would involve the issuance of a Red Notice via Interpol, has been deemed necessary.