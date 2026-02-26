Seminar on Bangladesh elections and neighborly relations held in London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

A seminar on Bangladesh’s elections and relations with its neighbors, including India, was recently held in London.

On Tuesday (February 24, 2026) evening, a seminar titled ‘Post-election Bangladesh’s Relations with India and its Neighbors’ was held at a hall in St. James’s Park, Central London, organized by the ‘Link India’ think tank (charity).

The participants of this very important seminar held in London included Ashwin Coomaraswamy, Trustee of Link India, Christopher Blackburn, Director of the Swiss Bangladesh Strategic Forum, Professor Habibe Millat, Director of the Global Centre for Democratic Governance Canada, Robert Bob Lancia, US Navy and US State Representative for Rhode Island, Barrister Tania Amir, an international law expert on Bangladesh human rights and constitutional law, and author and geopolitical analyst Priyojit Debsarkar.

In this seminar, speakers shed light on the election results of Bangladesh and the challenges facing Bangladesh, especially establishing the rule of law, gender equality, economic empowerment, minority oppression, and establishing friendly relations with neighboring India, especially what the relationship between the people of the two countries will be.