Ex-mayor Ivy shown arrested in another case

A Narayanganj court has ordered police to keep behind bars Shirin Hayat Ivy, an Awami League leader and former mayor of Narayanganj city, in a case over July Uprising killings.

Ivy secured bails in multiple other cases on Thursday, but the new order has dashed her prospects of release from prison.

Ivy has been shown arrested in a case filed over the killing of interior carpenter Selim Mondol during the uprising in 2024, said Narayanganj Additional Police Superintendent Tarek Al Mehedi.

On 30 July 2024, farmer Wazed Ali had filed the case with the Siddhirganj Police Station.

As per the case statement, Selim Mondol was burnt to death in a n arson attack on the ground floor of Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd branch on Chittagong Road.