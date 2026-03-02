Underprivileged women receive sewing machines in Moulvibazar

Fifteen underprivileged women in Moulvibazar have received sewing machines following a three-month free training as part of an initiative by Bashundhara Group aimed at empowering disadvantaged women and making them self-reliant.

Bashundhara Shuvosangho organised the programme. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Tanvir Hossain distributed the sewing machines among the recipients at 10:30am on Sunday at Moulvibazar Circuit House.

Shuvosangho’s district unit President M Muhibur Rahman Muhib, presided over the event, moderated by its Vice-President and Director of Imperial College Sitab Ali.

Among the special guests were Imdadul Haq Milan, adviser to Bashundhara Group, founder of Shuvosangho and noted writer; SM Umed Ali, former general secretary of the Moulvibazar Press Club and staff reporter of NTV; and Md Saiful Islam, district correspondent of the Daily Kaler Kantho and adviser to Shuvosangho. Zakaria Zaman, director of Shuvosangho, delivered the welcome speech.

Sharing a personal experience, ADC Md Tanvir Hossain said when his wife learned sewing and made clothes for their children, it brought immense joy to the family and helped him realise the true value of such skills.

Imdadul Haq Milan emphasised the importance of investing in children’s future, stating that the time and money spent on children today would elevate families and society to a respectable position in the next 20 years.

He noted that building an educated generation aligns with the government’s broader goals. Speakers urged the beneficiary mothers to ensure their children attend school regularly and to view education as an “investment” in their future.

Milan advised the recipients that the sewing machines were not merely devices, but tools for achieving financial stability. By utilising them effectively, families could attain economic solvency and secure a brighter future for children.

He also said no meritorious student in the Moulvibazar region would have to discontinue study due to financial hardship, assuring that Shuvosangho would stand by them.

Expressing gratitude, beneficiary Tisha Dev said the training had boosted her confidence and would now enable her to contribute to her family.

Concluding the event, District President Muhibur Rahman pledged to expand public welfare activities on a larger scale in the district for the future.