Ariful Haque warns trouble makers in Sylhet

Minister of Labour and Employment and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ariful Haque Chowdhury has warned of taking strict action against those involved in the deteriorating law and order in Sylhet.

He said, the Prime Minister has declared a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists and extortionists. Therefore, such activities will not be tolerated in any way.”

The minister said this to journalists after attending Holi festival at Manipuri Rajbari in the Mirzajangal here today.

Ariful Haque said, ‘We want a safe Sylhet, Those who are responsible for deteriorating law and order in Sylhet will not be spared in any way.”

He instructed the administration to arrest those involved in various criminal activities including mugging.

Addressing the function, Administrator of Sylhet City Corporation Abdul Kayum Chowdhury said, “We want a peaceful Sylhet. Therefore, the administration has been instructed to take action against criminals. Additionally, it will also be examined whether anyone is deliberately trying to worsen the law and order situation.”

Digen Singha, President of the Academy for Manipuri Culture and Arts presided over the function while Aniruddha Das, Assistant High Commissioner of India in Sylhet was present as guest.

Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Trustee Sudip Ranjan Sen Bappu, Elangbam Jayanta Singha from the Manipur State Kala Akademi, India; Prashanta Kumar Singha, President of the Sylhet Debaloy Rathayatra Celebration Committee, Professor Sharadindu Bhattacharya from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology and Rajesh Bhatia, Second Secretary of the Indian Assistant High Commission in Sylhet were present among others.