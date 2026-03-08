Health minister calls for transparent access to information for media

Health Minister Sardar Mohammad Sakawat Hossain Bakul has underscored the importance of providing journalists with timely information, warning that withholding data leaves society “in the dark.”

During a visit to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex in Gazipur on Saturday, the minister highlighted the critical role of journalists in uncovering societal issues and ensuring government accountability.

The minister emphasized that there should be no opportunity to withhold information from the media.

“Problems and irregularities in society are often brought to light through journalists and many important matters come to the government’s attention this way,” he said.

During his visit, journalists raised concerns that they were not receiving necessary information from the Upazila Health Complex. In response, the minister gave clear instructions to Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Rezwana Rashid to ensure journalists have access to information.

“If journalists are not informed, then I would not have come here myself,” the minister said. “It is often based on journalists’ reports that we are able to take action.”

He cited an example from Shariatpur, where a fraudulent doctor’s certificate was exposed through the media, allowing authorities to suspend the individual temporarily.

The minister further stressed that journalists play a vital role in highlighting major societal problems, sometimes even revealing issues previously unknown to the administration.

“If information is not shared, society remains in darkness. Therefore, all health-related information must be accessible to journalists,” he said.

During the inspection, the minister also reviewed the overall operations of the health complex and provided guidance to improve the quality of services.