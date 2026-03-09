Housing to introduce new online route as Contact Us inbox closes

The Housing service is making changes to how residents get in touch, aimed at making communication clearer, faster, and more efficient. As part of this improvement, the contactus@towerhamelts.gov.uk email inbox will close at the end of April.

The inbox has received more than 32 thousand emails received in the last year. The majority of these require manual triage, often unrelated to housing, or were misdirected, leading to slower response times.

Residents will be encouraged to use MyHome for most tenancy related enquiries, as it already provides the quickest way to report issues, check information, and manage accounts. For queries that cannot be handled through MyHome, a new digital form will be launched. This ensures the service will receive the right information from the start, reduce delays, and route enquiries to the correct teams more quickly.

Clear communication will be provided in the runup to the closure to ensure residents know exactly how to contact Housing after the change and, as always, support will be available for anyone who needs help accessing online services or completing the new form.

If you haven’t yet signed up to MyHome, visit the MyHome webpage to set up an account.