282 Bangladeshis return home from Bahrain on chartered flight

A total of 282 Bangladeshi nationals are returning home from Bahrain amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The expatriates departed for Bangladesh on Friday aboard a special chartered flight. The flight is scheduled to travel from Bahrain to Dhaka via Dammam.

According to the Bangladesh Embassy in Manama, the special flight, operated by Gulf Air, left at 9:00am carrying the passengers as part of efforts to ensure the safe return of Bangladeshi nationals.

Prior to departure, Bangladesh Ambassador to Bahrain Md Rais Hasan Sarower met the passengers at the Golden Tulip Hotel, where he exchanged views with them and extended his wish for a safe journey.

He also expressed gratitude to the airline authorities for facilitating the special arrangement.

The initiative comes as part of ongoing efforts by the government to assist Bangladeshi citizens affected by the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.