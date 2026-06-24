PM Tarique Rahman leaves Dalian for Beijing

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman left Dalian for Beijing on Wednesday afternoon after participating in the two-day 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF), also known as Summer Davos.

Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said Tarique Rahman, accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, left Dalian by high-speed train at 1:56pm local time for the Chinese capital to begin his three-day state visit.

The Prime Minister’s arrival in Beijing will mark the start of his official three-day state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

During the visit, Tarique Rahman is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Premier Li Qiang on Thursday and Friday. He is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold discussions with senior leaders of the Communist Party of China.

According to the programme schedule, Premier Li Qiang will accord a red-carpet reception to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday.

The two prime ministers will subsequently lead high-level bilateral talks between Bangladesh and China at the Great Hall of the People, focusing on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure development and other areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, in the morning, the Prime Minister participated in the WEF 17th Annual Meeting at the Dalian International Conference Centre, according to his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.