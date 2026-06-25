Mexico beats Czech Republic 3-0 to complete perfect World Cup group stage

Mexico defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 on Wednesday night to win all three of its World Cup group-stage matches for the first time in the country’s history.

Mateo Chávez and Julián Quiñones scored within six minutes early in the second half, while Álvaro Fidalgo added a goal in stoppage time to seal the victory.

The 22-year-old Chávez, playing in his first World Cup, broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Quiñones doubled Mexico’s lead in the 61st minute with his second goal of the tournament before Fidalgo completed the scoring late on.

Mexico’s previous best group-stage performances came in 1986 and 2002, when the team recorded two wins and a draw. Both campaigns involved coach Javier Aguirre, first as a player and later as manager. He is now leading the national team for a third time.

Having already secured first place in Group A, Mexico will return to action on Tuesday at Estadio Azteca in the Round of 32 against an opponent yet to be determined.

Mexico extended its impressive World Cup record at Estadio Azteca, remaining unbeaten in nine matches at the iconic venue. A crowd of 80,824 attended Wednesday’s game.

The match also highlighted both the future and history of Mexican football. Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora became the youngest Mexican player to start a World Cup match, while veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa entered as a substitute in the 77th minute.

At 40, Ochoa joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to appear in six World Cups.

Mexico’s victory was overshadowed somewhat by the return of a homophobic chant from sections of the crowd, an issue that has previously led to fines and disciplinary measures against the country’s football federation. The chant was heard near the end of the first half during a goal kick by Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

The Czech Republic finished bottom of the group with one point from three matches and was eliminated from the tournament.

Mexico is now unbeaten in 11 matches, a run stretching back to a friendly defeat against Panama in November. Aguirre has also rotated his squad extensively, using 25 of his 26 players during the tournament.

Ochoa’s appearance is expected to be his final World Cup outing. The goalkeeper, who turns 41 next month, has indicated he plans to retire from international football after the tournament.

He was part of Mexico’s squads in 2006 and 2010 as a reserve goalkeeper before starting at the World Cups in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Ochoa also became the oldest Mexican player to appear in a World Cup, surpassing the previous record held by Cuauhtémoc Blanco.