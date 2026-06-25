Indictment hearing against Hasina, 33 others in truck driver murder case deferred

A Dhaka court on Thursday deferred the charge-framing hearing until July 26 in a murder case filed over the killing of truck driver Md. Hossain during the July movement, in which former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 33 others have been accused.

Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 set the new date after a hearing on Thursday.

Defence lawyer Golam Moeenuddin Chishti confirmed the development, saying the prosecution sought additional time as several accused were absent from court. The court subsequently rescheduled the charge-framing hearing for July 26.

According to the case statement, Md. Hossain, a cargo truck driver, was shot dead in the Chand Udyan area of Mohammadpur on July 19, 2024, during the anti-discrimination student movement. He had reportedly parked his truck in Gabtoli and was returning home when he came under gunfire. He died on the spot.

On August 31, 2024, the victim’s mother, Rina Begum, filed a murder case with Mohammadpur Police Station.

The investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Akramuzzaman of Mohammadpur Police Station, submitted the charge sheet against Sheikh Hasina and 33 others to the court on November 23, 2025.

Other accused in the case include former Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, former minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former lawmaker Sadeque Khan, banned Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, along with several other political leaders and activists.

Among the accused, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Sadeque Khan, Furkan Hossain and Shahjahan Khan are currently in custody. The remaining accused are either on bail or absconding, according to court records.