Around 24 million children to receive Vitamin A Plus on June 28

A nationwide Vitamin A Plus campaign will be held on June 28, with a target of administering the capsule to nearly 24 million children.

Health and Family Welfare State Minister Dr. MA Muhith informed this to media at a press conference held on Thursday (June 25).

”The campaign will run simultaneously across the country from 8AM to 4PM on June 28. Children who miss receiving the capsule on the designated day, will be able to obtain it the following day at their respective Upazila Health Complexes.”

Of the targeted children, 2.83 million aged six to 11 months will receive one type of Vitamin-A capsule, while 20.67 million aged 12 months to under five years will get another.

MA Muhith also noted that in 58 remote upazilas across 12 districts, Vitamin A capsules will continue to be distributed for four additional days following the campaign to ensure broader coverage.