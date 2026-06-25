Gold prices fall further in domestic market

Gold prices have been reduced once again in the domestic market, with the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) lowering the price of 22-carat gold by Tk2,216 per bhori.

Under the revised rates, the price of one bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold, including VAT, has been set at Tk223,216.

BAJUS announced the new prices in a statement on Thursday morning, saying the rates came into effect from 10:00am the same day.

According to the association, the price adjustment was made following a decline in the local market price of pure gold (acid gold).

Under the new pricing structure, a bhori of 21-carat gold will cost Tk213,042, while 18-carat gold has been priced at Tk182,950 per bhori. Gold produced under the traditional method will be sold at Tk149,474 per bhori.

BAJUS said the revised rates will remain in effect at all jewellery outlets until further notice. However, making charges will continue to vary depending on the design of the jewellery.

The association also clarified that VAT is already included in the retail price of gold ornaments and therefore cannot be charged separately from customers. Existing rules regarding the exchange and purchase of jewellery, excluding specified VAT, labour charges and the value of stones, will remain unchanged.