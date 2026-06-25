BNP, Communist Party of China sign first-ever MoU

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the first formal agreement between the two political parties.

The MoU was signed at 8:45am local time on Thursday (25 June) at the state-run Diaoyutai Guesthouse in Beijing.

On behalf of the BNP, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs and BNP Joint Secretary General (International Relations) Humaiun Kobir signed the agreement. The MoU was signed on behalf of the CPC by Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China.

Several senior officials attended the signing ceremony, including Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon, Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat, and the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh.

The agreement represents the first memorandum of understanding ever signed between the BNP and the CPC, reflecting a new chapter in relations between the two parties.