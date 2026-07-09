PM Tarique Rahman launches Environment Fair, National Tree Plantation Campaign

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday inaugurated the Environment Fair 2026 alongside the National Tree Plantation Campaign and National Tree Fair 2026, reaffirming the government’s commitment to environmental protection, expanding forest cover and strengthening public engagement in climate action.

The programmes were formally launched at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the capital at around 11:30am under the slogan, “Let’s Beautify the Country through Tree Plantation; Bangladesh First.”

The event began with recitations from the Holy Quran and other holy scriptures.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister presented the National Environment Award 2025, the National Wildlife Conservation Award 2026 and the National Tree Plantation Award 2025. He also distributed profit-sharing cheques to the top beneficiaries of the Social Forestry Programme.

The National Environment Award 2025 was conferred on individuals and organisations for their notable contributions to environmental conservation. Awards were presented in six categories—three for individuals and three for institutions.

Each award recipient received a crest, a certificate, a cheque for Tk50,000 and a cash prize equivalent to the market value of two tolas of 22-carat gold.

A documentary showcasing the government’s initiatives and achievements in the fields of environment, forestry and climate change was screened during the programme.

Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister planted olive, jarul and neem saplings on the conference centre premises before touring the National Tree Fair at the former Dhaka International Trade Fair grounds.

The fair aims to encourage wider public participation in afforestation, environmental conservation and efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo, State Minister Shaikh Faridul Islam and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Saimum Parvez also addressed the gathering.

In addition to the month-long National Tree Fair and Environment Fair in Dhaka, similar events are being organised for 15 days in all divisional headquarters, seven days in 56 district headquarters and three days in 29 upazilas. The Dhaka fair features 120 exhibition stalls.

As part of its election manifesto, the government has adopted a five-year master plan to plant 250 million trees across the country while ensuring their proper care and maintenance.

The nationwide plantation programme was launched by the Prime Minister on 13 June at Dulahazara in Cox’s Bazar. According to official figures, the Forest Department has already planted more than 8.33 million saplings, achieving nearly 17% of this year’s target.