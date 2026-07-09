Bangladesh calls for future-ready, technology-driven UN Police

Bangladesh has called for a more adaptive, technology-driven and future-ready United Nations Police capable of responding effectively to increasingly complex global security challenges.

Speaking at the 5th United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit 2026 at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday (8 July), Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Tomorrow’s security challenges cannot be addressed with yesterday’s capabilities.”

He stressed the need for greater investment in highly skilled personnel, specialised expertise and innovative approaches as criminal networks become increasingly sophisticated and transnational, said a press release received from Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations on Thursday.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations, the minister said the country has undertaken significant reforms to make its police force better equipped to respond to evolving challenges.

He also proposed the establishment of a UN Police Knowledge and Innovation Network to promote the systematic sharing of expertise and best practices among member states.

Describing climate change as an emerging security challenge, the minister further proposed an annual Conference on Environment and Policing to strengthen international cooperation, knowledge-sharing and preparedness in addressing climate-related security risks.