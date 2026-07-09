Abul Hasan Mridha appointed Bangladesh’s new ambassador to Indonesia

The government has appointed Abul Hasan Mridha as Bangladesh’s new ambassador to Indonesia, according to an office order issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The appointment was announced in an office order issued on Monday (6 July) and published on the ministry’s website yesterday.

According to the order, Mridha has been instructed to assume his new posting at the Bangladesh Embassy in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, within the next six days in accordance with government regulations.

Mridha is currently serving as Director General of the Administration Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He previously served as Director General of the ministry’s Western Europe and European Union Wing.

During his diplomatic career, he has also held key positions at Bangladesh missions in Russia, Oman, Kolkata and London.