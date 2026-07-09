US ambassador visits Chevron operations in Sylhet

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen has visited Chevron’s operations in Sylhet, underscoring the importance of long-standing American investment in Bangladesh’s energy sector and the enduring partnership between the two countries.

The information was shared in a post published on the verified Facebook page of the US Embassy in Bangladesh on Thursday (9 July).

According to the embassy, Ambassador Christensen toured Chevron’s world-class project in Sylhet, representing nearly $4 billion in investment.

The embassy said US investment has played a significant role in the development of Bangladesh’s energy sector over the past three decades, adding that the bilateral partnership continues to grow stronger.

The post also noted that the United States and Bangladesh will continue to work together to strengthen the country’s energy security and support its long-term economic growth.