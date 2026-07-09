Rizvi urges vigilance against defeated forces

Prime Minister’s Political Adviser and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has called on all democratic forces to remain vigilant in dealing with conspiracies by defeated forces.

Speaking to reporters at the BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan in the capital on Thursday (9 July), Rizvi said the present government have come to power through a long struggle marked by sacrifice and bloodshed, and warned that attempts could be made to tarnish its image and obstruct its activities.

He said the party’s chairman instructed BNP leaders and activists across the country to remain alert to any such attempts.

Referring to the upcoming Rath Yatra festival, Rizvi said BNP leaders and activists would stand beside members of the Hindu community to help ensure their safety.

He urged everyone to remain vigilant so that no one could incite communal unrest or undermine religious harmony through provocation.

Rizvi claimed that people of different faiths and communities in Bangladesh were now united and that attempts to create divisions, as in the past, would not succeed.

He stressed that all sections of society should play a responsible role in ensuring that Rath Yatra and other religious festivals are observed peacefully.

The BNP leader also called on democratic political parties, alongside the public, to work together to prevent any attempt to disrupt the country’s development and progress.

Highlighting the government’s social welfare initiatives, Rizvi said programmes such as family cards, farmer cards and health cards have been introduced to improve people’s living standards.

He added that canal re-excavation projects were also underway to strengthen agriculture, fisheries and water management.

At the same time, he urged field-level officials to act responsibly, warning that inadequate accountability and inaccurate reporting in project implementation could hamper the government’s development efforts.

Describing the school feeding programme for primary school students as a humanitarian initiative, Rizvi said officials found responsible for incidents in which students fell ill after consuming school meals should be held accountable and appropriate action taken.

Among others present at the briefing were BNP Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu, Joint Publicity Secretary Asadul Karim Shaheen, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal Vice-President Dr Zahidul Islam, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Vice-President Dr Touhidur Rahman Auwal.