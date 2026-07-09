Chinese ambassador meets PM’s defence adviser

Bangladesh and China on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to working together for peace and stability in the region amid evolving global and regional geopolitical developments.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brigadier General (retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam at the Defence Adviser’s Office of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) in Dhaka Cantonment, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued today.

During the meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, the two sides recalled the long-standing friendship between Bangladesh and China and discussed ways to further strengthen existing technical and military cooperation, while elevating the strategic partnership between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on expanding advanced training opportunities in China for AFD personnel and enhancing self-reliance in the defence sector through technology transfer.

The discussion highlighted the importance of joint initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation alongside traditional military collaboration.

The Defence Adviser appreciated China’s continued support to Bangladesh’s infrastructure and defence sectors.

Highly appreciating the incumbent government’s initiatives to modernize the Bangladesh Armed Forces, the Chinese ambassador expressed firm commitment to continue bilateral cooperation in the days to come, the release added.