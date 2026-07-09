‘Wanted to wear sindoori red’: Anshula Kapoor wows in custom Banarasi corseted creation at wedding reception

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar on July 6. After the wedding, the newlyweds hosted a reception, which brought together several celebrities. For her reception, Anshula exuded modern craftsmanship as she opted for a custom Banarasi corseted silhouette by Amit Aggarwal.

The reception look came from Amit Aggarwal’s Banarsi Edit, a collection that explores the relationship between memory, craftsmanship, and contemporary couture. Rooted in the philosophy of preserving tradition while giving it a new identity, the ensemble was created using a pre-loved Banarasi saree, transforming an heirloom textile into a modern couture statement.

Anshula Kapoor in a custom Amit Aggarwal for her wedding reception

According to the designer, every creation from the Banarsi Edit is intended to serve as a symbol of eternity, where garments carry stories across generations. For Anshula’s reception outfit, the vintage Banarasi weave was reconstructed using Aggarwal’s distinctive cording and sculptural pleating techniques.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the ensemble featured a structured silhouette paired with a fluid Banarasi drape, striking a balance between architectural design and the softness of traditional Indian textiles. For makeup, Anshula opted for blurred red lips and a matte base. She kept her hair tied in a sleek bun, while her statement emerald-and-gold-toned choker complemented the neckline of her corseted silhouette. She also donned a pair of danglers with an ear chain.

Sharing the photos, Anshula wrote, “For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense. When Amit and I started talking about the outfit, one thought kept coming back to me – I wanted it to feel like a metaphor for who I am.”

Janhvi Kapoor in strapless blouse and silk saree

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a soft mauve silk saree. The actor exuded ‘apsara’ as she embraced a backless and strapless blouse. One of the highlights of her look was a cummerbund, giving it a traditional South Indian twist.

Other celebrities who attended Anshula and Rohan’s wedding reception were Rekha, Bhagyashree, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh, Atlee Kumar and Priya Mohan, Chunky Pandey with Bhavana, Varun Dhawan, and more.