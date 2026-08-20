Petition to file case against Yunus, Asif Nazrul

A woman has filed a petition seeking to file a case against former interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, former Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and 25 others over alleged vandalism at the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.

Tamanna Chowdhury Priyanka filed the plea before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jewel Rana on Thursday.

After recording the complainant’s statement, the court kept its order pending.

The case petition has requested legal action against the accused in the vandalism and arson incident at the museum at Dhanmondi 32.